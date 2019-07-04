Foreign Minister Shah Mehmmood Qureshi raises with British HC matter of anti-Pakistan banners waved in Leeds cricket match

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmmood Qureshi on Thursday raised with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew the matter of anti-Pakistan banners waved during a world cup cricket match played between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds, United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmmood Qureshi on Thursday raised with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew the matter of anti-Pakistan banners waved during a world cup cricket match played between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds, United Kingdom.

In a meeting with High Commissioner Drew at the Foreign Office, Qureshi expressed serious concern over the misuse of cricket stadium for the sake of pursuing propaganda against Pakistan.

During the match played between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley Carnegie stadium on July 29, a private aircraft was seen flying over towing controversial banners against Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister and British High Commissioner also discussed matters of bilateral interest and regional situation.

Qureshi welcomed the announcement by Kensington Palace about the visit of Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge Kate to Pakistan this autumn and said people of Pakistan looked forward to the royal visit.