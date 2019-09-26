Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefs Argentine counterpart on latest humanitarian situation in IOJ&K

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Argentine counterpart Jorge Marcelo Faurie on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York and briefed him about the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Argentine counterpart Jorge Marcelo Faurie on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York and briefed him about the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Foreign Minister Qureshi in a meeting held late Wednesday urged the international community to play its role in immediately ending the blockade of nearly eight million Kashmiris, who continued to endure worst human rights and humanitarian conditions at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Both sides exchanged views on issues of international importance and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between the two sides at the multilateral forums, in particular context of the UN Security Council reform process.

The two sides also discussed possible avenues for cooperation and collaboration with regard to their respective Antarctic programmes.