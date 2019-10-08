(@imziishan)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday commemorating the victims of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 said 14 years passed but the wounds of big human loss could not be healed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday commemorating the victims of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 said 14 years passed but the wounds of big human loss could not be healed.The foreign minister in a message recalled the disaster that claimed thousands of precious lives with a number of towns collapsed.

He prayed for the souls of deceased and for grant of patience to their families.