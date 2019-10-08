Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday commemorating the victims of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 said 14 years passed but the wounds of big human loss could not be healed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday commemorating the victims of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 said 14 years passed but the wounds of big human loss could not be healed.

The foreign minister in a message recalled the disaster that claimed thousands of precious lives with a number of towns collapsed.

He prayed for the souls of deceased and for grant of patience to their families.

He also prayed that may Allah Almighty keep Muslims all over the world safe from natural calamities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet said October 8 marked the day "personifying the resilience of Pakistani people".

"Our hearts still pour out to those affected by the horrific earthquake," he said.