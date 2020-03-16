UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Condoles Demise Of DG ISI's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:57 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi condoles demise of DG ISI's mother

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed soul as well as for the fortitude of the deceased family, a brief statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

