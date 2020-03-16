(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed soul as well as for the fortitude of the deceased family, a brief statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.