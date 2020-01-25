UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Expresses Grief Over Casualties In Earthquake In Turkey

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expresses grief over casualties in earthquake in Turkey

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday expressed grief over the casualties caused by earthquake in Eastern part of Turkey.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday expressed grief over the casualties caused by earthquake in Eastern part of Turkey.

In a message issued by Bab ul Quraish here, Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed his deep sorrow over the human loss and damage to the infrastructure.

FM observed that the whole Pakistani nation was standing by Turkish leadership and masses in this difficult time.

Qureshi prayed tat May Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

