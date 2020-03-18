UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Goes Into Self-isolation As Precaution Against Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi goes into self-isolation as precaution against Covid-19

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday moved into self-isolation as a precaution against Covid-19 soon after his return from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday moved into self-isolation as a precaution against Covid-19 soon after his return from China.

Qureshi, who accompanied President Dr Arif Alvi during the two-day official visit to Beijing from March 17-18, will remain in isolation at his residence in Islamabad for a required period of time.

The foreign minister in a statement said he was advised by health experts to undergo a Coronavirus test after five days.

He said he would maintain social-distancing even from his family members and children as a safety measure.

Self-isolation is an effective precautionary measure to protect other people from contracting Covid-19.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Visit Beijing March Family From Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malaysia Closes Universities Starting Wednesday - ..

2 minutes ago

Zainab Alert desk established in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Dominican Republic to Introduce State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus afterm ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks erase early gains to end sharply ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Govt postpones exams of all 29 educat ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.