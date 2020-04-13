UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Grieves Death Of Pilots In Pak Army's Aircraft Crash

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:35 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi grieves death of pilots in Pak Army's aircraft crash

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed grief over the death of two pilots in a crash of Pakistan Army's training aircraft near Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed grief over the death of two pilots in a crash of Pakistan Army's training aircraft near Gujrat.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of fortitude to bereaved families.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft Mushaq crashed Monday morning during a routine training mission and resulted into death of instructor pilot Major Umer, resident of Gujrat, and trainee pilot Lieutenant Faizan, resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Shah Mehmood Qureshi ISPR Gujrat Chakwal

Recent Stories

Number of Recoveries From COVID-19 in Libya Rises ..

53 seconds ago

Residents of capital demand to introduce proper wa ..

55 seconds ago

CDA to initiate rehabilitation of road infrastruct ..

57 seconds ago

CDA, MCI, ICT sparing, washing roads, markets to c ..

59 seconds ago

Indian Army troops repeated CFV kills a minor, fou ..

1 minute ago

Mishustin Signs Order to Allocate $681Mln Bonus Pa ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.