Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Hails `positive Input' Of Political Parties On Convening NA Session

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi hails `positive input' of political parties on convening NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the government believed in the supremacy of parliament and valued the proposals received from parliamentary leaders on the mode of convening the session of National Assembly.

Talking to media persons after attending the second meeting of National Assembly's Special Committee on Virtual Session held here at the Parliament House, Qureshi emphasized on rising above the political affiliations to ensure the sanctity of the parliament.

Qureshi said world over, the parliamentary business continued even in the time of crisis.

He said all political parties gave positive input and presented a number of good suggestions on mechanics of holding the session, which were being forwarded to the Speaker National Assembly.

He expressed confidence that a consensus would be developed on the issue.

The foreign minister said proposal of 'proportional representation' by Pakistan People Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was quite significant while ensuring safety of the members of parliament.

Also, the proposal by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on closing all galleries except the press gallery during the session is another good idea, he added.

Qureshi said presence of the parliamentarians from Sindh and Balochistan in the session could be difficult, for which he stressed putting in place alternative arrangements.

