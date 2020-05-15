UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Japanese FM Motegi Discuss COVID-19 Situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said coronavirus pandemic was the gravest challenge of the century and required collaborative steps among nations to effectively counter it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said coronavirus pandemic was the gravest challenge of the century and required collaborative steps among nations to effectively counter it.

Qureshi expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.��� Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the effective measures being taken by Japan to contain the outbreak.

He thanked Japan for assisting Pakistan to combat the pandemic as well as in dealing with the desert locust attack.

Expressing confidence that Pakistanis would be looked after in Japan, he assured Foreign Minister Motegi of all possible facilitation to Japanese nationals in Pakistan.� The two ministers exchanged views on the socioeconomic ramifications of the pandemic.

Qureshi briefed Foreign Minister Motegi about Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Global Initiative on Debt Relief' for developing countries.

The Foreign Minister underscored that without immediate, coordinated and comprehensive actions to create fiscal space, the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences.

On situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), FM Qureshi said the human rights violations were continuing unabated and concerns had intensified about spread of the infection due to restrictions on information dissemination and unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies.� He also mentioned about the demonization of Indian Muslims in the context of COVID-19 and also the growing Islamophobia.� Both foreign ministers expressed commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

It was agreed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations in 2022 in a befitting manner.

