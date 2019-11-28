UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Lauded Apex Court Judgment On COAS Matter Of Extension

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:59 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded apex court judgment on COAS matter of extension

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the timely judgment of the apex court regarding extension of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the timely judgment of the apex court regarding extension of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to a private news channel program, he said that keeping in view of the present situation on borders and the region, it was the in time decision of the higher judiciary.

Any unusual situation or circumstances, was not in the interest of the country, he stated.

Commenting on Article 243, he said it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister to grant the extension period of his service.

However, he said that following the orders of the apex court, the cabinet would act upon it. The allied parties, he said had been with us and will support to the government regarding legislation. We never afraid of constructive criticism, he said. Shah Mehmood Qureshi hoped that Opposition would have affirmative attitude towards the government.

As far as the performance of the legal team of the present government was concerned, he said, "We didn't see any inefficiency." The Foreign Minister said that the Opposition had held the right to pass or express any opinion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Shah Mehmood Qureshi Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical prepa ..

2 minutes ago

Watani Al Emarat Foundation breaks record for high ..

2 minutes ago

Sohail Tanvir reprimanded for code of conduct viol ..

3 minutes ago

Tecno Rumored To Launch Pop-Up Camera Phone by 202 ..

12 minutes ago

PM Khan pays respect to CJP, calls him one of the ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.