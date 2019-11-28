Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded apex court judgment on COAS matter of extension

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the timely judgment of the apex court regarding extension of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the timely judgment of the apex court regarding extension of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to a private news channel program, he said that keeping in view of the present situation on borders and the region, it was the in time decision of the higher judiciary.

Any unusual situation or circumstances, was not in the interest of the country, he stated.

Commenting on Article 243, he said it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister to grant the extension period of his service.

However, he said that following the orders of the apex court, the cabinet would act upon it. The allied parties, he said had been with us and will support to the government regarding legislation. We never afraid of constructive criticism, he said. Shah Mehmood Qureshi hoped that Opposition would have affirmative attitude towards the government.

As far as the performance of the legal team of the present government was concerned, he said, "We didn't see any inefficiency." The Foreign Minister said that the Opposition had held the right to pass or express any opinion.