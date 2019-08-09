UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Reaches China To Discuss Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:22 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches China to discuss Kashmir issue

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reached China to discuss current situation of occupied Kashmir with Chinese leadership

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reached China to discuss current situation of occupied Kashmir with Chinese leadership.Pakistan's ambassador to china Nagmana Hashmi and senior officials of Chinese ministry of foreign affairs accorded warm welcome to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi will hold meetings with Chinese leadership during which he will apprise them about the illegal steps of India in the occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's reservations .FM will also talk about the situation arising following abolition of special status of occupied Kashmir by India.

