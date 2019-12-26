UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi , Saudi Counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud Discuss Bilateral, Regional Matters

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud met here Thursday and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud met here Thursday and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.

In a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FM Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly relationship and were committed to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas.

The Foreign Minister thanked FM Faisal bin Farhan on Saudi Arabia's support to Pakistan on its stance on Kashmir, the Foreign Office said.

The two sides also held delegation-level talks, joined by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior officials.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi received Prince Faisal bin Farhan on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.This is the first visit of Prince Faisal bin Farhanto Pakistan after he assumed office this October.

The Saudi FM will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

