ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing by Indian security forces at the Line of Control (LoC), saying the attempt aimed to divert attention from the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill.

With an objective to marginalize minorities in India, the Citizenship bill has drawn strong protests by the locals, particularly Muslims.

The foreign minister paid tribute to the two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC in Dewa Sector.

He said the nation was proud of the courage and bravery of its armed forces.

Qureshi called upon the international community to take notice of India's warmongering and racist activism, posing great threat to regional peace.