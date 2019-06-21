UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Terms UN's Decision An 'international Vote Of Confidence For Pakistan'

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi terms UN's decision an 'international vote of confidence for Pakistan'

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the United Nations' decision to restore Islamabad's status as a family station for its staffers was "reflective of Pakistan's improved law and order situation, for which the country's security agencies and Foreign Ministry deserved appreciation"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the United Nations' decision to restore Islamabad's status as a family station for its staffers was "reflective of Pakistan's improved law and order situation, for which the country's security agencies and Foreign Ministry deserved appreciation".

"This is an international vote of confidence for Pakistan. I congratulated our security agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose efforts at their ends resulted in a big step by the UN," the Foreign Minister told reporters here, following the UN's decision.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the Islamabad Marriott bomb blasts in 2008 had compelled the UN to declare the capital as non-family station.

The Foreign Office meanwhile remained in constant touch with the UN and insisted to review its decision owing to the improved security situation in the country, he said.

He said the UN after its in-depth investigation endorsed Pakistan's viewpoint and announced to declare it fit for the family of its staffers.

He said the new UN assessment would support Pakistan's desire to promote investment, trade and tourism with other countries and would help revive the confidence of international community.

He mentioned that Pakistan had liberalized its visa regime, which he said would attract foreign investment and promote economic activity in the country.

The Foreign Office also welcomed the UN' decision based on a comprehensive review of security situation and said "Such a determination and classification is a rightful acknowledgment of the turnaround in the security environment in Pakistan." "We look forward to working closely with the United Nations system in Pakistan, facilitating the valuable work that the UN officials carry out throughout the country and extending a cordial welcome to their families," the FO said in a statement issued here.

Earlier, the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations on Thursday announced that it would restore Islamabad's status as a family station, allowing UN personnel to travel with their families to Pakistan.

Soon after, Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the decision in a statement on Twitter the same day.

"Good news! Based on comprehensive security review, UN restores Islamabad's status as family station for its international staff. I warmly welcome the decision," he wrote.

