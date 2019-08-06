UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi To Attend OIC Contact Group Meeting On Kashmir In Jeddah Today

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:35 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to attend OIC contact group meeting on Kashmir in Jeddah today

The meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation's contact group on Jammu and Kashmir is being held in Jeddah today (Tuesday) on the recent illegal developments regarding Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):The meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation's contact group on Jammu and Kashmir is being held in Jeddah today (Tuesday) on the recent illegal developments regarding Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation to the meeting, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet with tag #KashmirBleeds.

The OIC in a statement on August 4 had called upon the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC General Secretariat had also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in IoK including deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster ammunition by Indian forces to target civilians.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Foreign Office United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jeddah Jammu Lead August

Recent Stories

2019 Sydney Science festival kick off with climate ..

20 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

33 minutes ago

US ends visa-free entry for visitors to North Kore ..

33 minutes ago

Xi encourages villagers to vitalize rural areas

35 minutes ago

China maritime museum receives donations from late ..

37 minutes ago

Chronic depression: Form of CBT may fail after 2 y ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.