Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi To Participate In 19th Commonwealth FMs Meeting On July 10

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:39 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to play constructive role in association with the Commonwealth in social and political domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to play constructive role in association with the Commonwealth in social and political domains.

"Pakistan has made significant contribution with the Commonwealth and would continue to do so in future as well," Qureshi told reporters here before leaving for London to participate in the meeting of 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting.

The Foreign Minister is undertaking the visit on the invitation on British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt.

Qureshi said the event was an opportunity for Pakistan to present its point of view amongst the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth.

A detailed report would be presented at the forum regarding Pakistan's progress on the goals defined in 2018, he added.

Qureshi said he would also hold meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Meeting.

The meeting will take place at the Commonwealth's headquarters in Marlborough House, London, on Wednesday (July 10) and will be chaired by the UK in its capacity as current chair-in-office.

