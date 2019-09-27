UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Urges UNSC Members To Fulfill Primary Responsibility Of Int'l Peace

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:16 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the members of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill their primary responsibility of maintenance of international peace and security

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the members of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill their Primary responsibility of maintenance of international peace and security.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed these views in a meeting with United Kingdom's Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmad, on the margins of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York late Thursday.

Expressing concern at the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), the Foreign Minister said international outcry and outrage against the Indian atrocities continued to grow stronger with each passing day.

He mentioned that dozens of protests had been held across the world including in the U.K. against Indian atrocities.

He said the meeting of the UNSC on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir not only reaffirmed the disputed nature of the territory but also signified that the Council was cognizant of the evolving situation and the potential risks to regional peace and security.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the efforts of the British parliamentarians as well as Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in highlighting the gross violations of human rights in IOJ&K.

Other issues of regional and international importance also came under discussion during the meeting.

