Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Urges World To Lift Sanctions On Iran Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urges world to lift sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said as global community fought an unprecedented pandemic, it was time for world leaders to show compassion towards each other and lift sanctions against Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said as global community fought an unprecedented pandemic, it was time for world leaders to show compassion towards each other and lift sanctions against Iran.

"Sanctions must be lifted against Iran, in this moment of peril so that it can use its resources to save precious human lives," the foreign minister said in a tweet as senior Iranian health official revealed 50 citizens contracting COVID-19 every hour.

The Foreign Minister said" "We must, as leaders at time of such great challenge and difficulty, show utmost compassion."Qureshi is in self-isolation for five days after he accompanied President Dr Arif Alvi in his visit to China on March 17-18.

