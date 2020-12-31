UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Welcomes Japanese Investors To Explore Fields Of Agriculture, Housing, Environment

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:06 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would facilitate investors from Japan to invest in the fields of agriculture, handicrafts, low-cost housing and environmental protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would facilitate investors from Japan to invest in the fields of agriculture, handicrafts, low-cost housing and environmental protection.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views as Japan's ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qureshi said Pakistan could prove as an attractive destination for Japanese investors and businessmen owing to immense potential in various fields.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need to promote high-level ties between Pakistan and Japan.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

Qureshi mentioned his cordial meetings with Japan's prime minister, foreign minister and other leaders during his visit to Japan.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan and Japan were nearing completion of 70 years of their diplomatic relations.

He said Pakistan was grateful to the government and leadership of Japan for the assistance extended during the coronavirus epidemic.

Qureshi said Pakistan was making efforts to promote tourism and welcomed the Japanese tourists visiting Buddhist religious sites in Pakistan.

Japanese Ambassador Matsuda appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan and pledged to continue its efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in various fields.

