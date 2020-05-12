UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshid Briefs Senate On Govt.'s COVID-19 Containment Strategy, Seeks Opposition's Input

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshid on Tuesday apprised the Senate about the government strategy, being followed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, in consultation with all federating units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshid on Tuesday apprised the Senate about the government strategy, being followed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, in consultation with all federating units.

Briefing the House, which convened it session after a break of almost 68-days due to the virus outbreak, he said a clear national strategy was in place without any 'confusion' to stem the virus spread. "However, the government is ready to incorporate all positives input, given by the opposition parties in the Senate, into the national strategy," he said.

Declaring the COVID-19 an 'unprecedented challenge,' he said the government formed National Coordination Committee (NCC), National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for taking collective decisions and effective implementations of the virus-preventive measures across the country.

Qureshi said all stakeholders including provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, had representation in the NCC and NCOC and their suggestions were given due importance and incorporated in the national strategy.

The minister indicated that imposing lockdown was not a solution, but a part of the strategy to control the virus spread, and said "the complete solution is only to find the vaccine, which may take months, and even years." More/raz-mag

