Foreign Minister shares proposals with OIC Secretary General over IOJ&K situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday shared a set of proposals with Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen and exchanged views on OIC's response, commensurate with the gravity of the evolving developments in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to a Foreign Office press release, continuing his diplomatic outreach, the foreign minister spoke again with the OIC secretary general, to brief him on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the IOJ&K.

These proposals inter alia included a renewed call on India to allow the OIC Fact Finding Mission to visit the IOJ&K and convening of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir at the ministerial level.

The serious risks to regional peace and security arising from India's illegal and unilateral actions were also highlighted by the foreign minister.

Secretary General Al-Othaimeen reiterated serious concern over the worsening human rights situation in the IOJ&K, noting that the OIC would continue to play its role in support of and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister and the secretary general agreed to remain in touch regarding next steps.