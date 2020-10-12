Foreign Minister stresses upon digital diplomacy

(@fidahassanain)

Shah Mahmood Qureshi asks the media to play active role in countering negative propaganda of the enemy and fake news against Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for promoting Digital Diplomacy in projecting the positive image of the country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of new media center at Foreign Office, in Islamabad today (Monday).

The Minister said success of modern diplomacy is impossible without the robust engagement of media with the foreign office.

He urged the media to play active role in countering negative propaganda of the enemy and fake news against Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said to deal with the challenges of foreign diplomacy, we need to improve our communication with the world at all fora.

He said due to proactive role of Foreign Office, Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir is being acknowledged at international level including European Parliament and world press.

He said due to this role, now Pakistan is being viewed as the solution, not the problem and entire world is recognizing the positive role of Pakistan in Afghan peace process.

While conveying serious concerns over India's state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said media should play its due role in collaboration with the Foreign Office in exposing the real face of India to the world.

He said utilizing the media's power in modern world, we need to thwart Indian blame game aimed at diverting the world attention from the core issue of Kashmir.