UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister To Lay Foundation Stones Of Various Uplift Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Foreign Minister to lay foundation stones of various uplift projects

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would lay foundation stones of various uplift projects here on Sunday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would lay foundation stones of various uplift projects here on Sunday.

The projects including extension and construction of BCG Chowk to Silk milk factory, reconstruction of road from chowk Shah Abbas to Rangeelpur head and others at his constituency NA-156.

He would also address a public meeting at Chowk Shah Abbas, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Road Sunday From NA-156

Recent Stories

Speakers underscore to meet needs of special perso ..

47 seconds ago

7 injured in boiler blast at Jhang Road

51 seconds ago

Afghan Peace Minister Says Negotiations With Talib ..

53 seconds ago

Govt to provide maximum relief to masses: Minister ..

58 seconds ago

Awareness campaign imperative to control dengue: D ..

10 minutes ago

Public cooperation with police vital to curb crime ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.