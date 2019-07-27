Foreign Minister To Lay Foundation Stones Of Various Uplift Projects
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would lay foundation stones of various uplift projects here on Sunday
The projects including extension and construction of BCG Chowk to Silk milk factory, reconstruction of road from chowk Shah Abbas to Rangeelpur head and others at his constituency NA-156.
He would also address a public meeting at Chowk Shah Abbas, said a press release issued here on Saturday.