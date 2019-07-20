Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has visited Capital One Arena in US Capital Washington.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reviewed arrangements of community event in the Arena.

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has visited Capital One Arena in US Capital Washington.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reviewed arrangements of community event in the Arena.PM Imran Khan during his visit to US will address with Pakistanis in this Arena in Washington.On the occasion, Senator Abdullah Riar gave briefing to FM regarding arrangements of the event.Talking to media men Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that welfare and protection of oversees Pakistanis is the first and foremost priority of our government.

He said PM especially included meeting of Pakistanis in his programme.Qureshi said that US president Donald Trump wished that PM Imran Khan should also visit the White House.He said meeting between PM Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump will be held in two phases, first in the Oval office and second in the cabinet room.PM Imran Khan will also hold talks with the delegation of the World Bank during his visit.After official works, PM will address with Pakistani community in Capital One Arena and later Pakistan Business Summit.