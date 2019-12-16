UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Warns Severe Consequences Of India For CAB

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:53 PM

Foreign Minister warns severe consequences of India for CAB

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that India had isolated itself in the world after the passage of controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that India had isolated itself in the world after the passage of controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.

Speaking here in National Assembly, he strongly condemned the Indian citizenship Act and said that the bill violated all norms of international rights law and bilateral agreement with Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that atrocities were being committed in the occupied valley of Kashmir as eight million people were under curfew since August 5.

He said that United Nations' Human Rights Body had expressed concern over India's new citizenship law. He said that this law was part of the RSS 'Hindu Rashtra' design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi government.

He said that Bangladesh Foreign Minister and Interior Minister had cancelled their pre-determined visit to India amid growing concerns over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern over the brutal and indiscriminate use of force by the state on Indian Muslim students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Illegal annexation of Kashmir, Babari Masjid, Citizenship Amendment Act are all targeted towards subjugation of minorities, he added.

The minister said that five states in India and government in Capital (Delhi) had rejected this legislation and told categorically not to implement it.

He said that this law was against the Constitution of India and secular India was dying.

