Namaz-e-Janaza of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and elder son of former governor and chief minister Punjab the late Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, will be held on Saturday, November 2, in Multan

He died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Friday.

The funeral prayers for the deceased would also be offered at Polo Ground, Racecourse Park Lahore on Saturday at 11am, while the body would be laid to rest at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine premises on Saturday evening.

The deceased was one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Shaukat Khanum Hospital besides a good cricket player.