Namaz-e-Janaza of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, the cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and elder son of former governor and chief minister of Punjab Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi (late) was offered at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine, here on Saturday

Maulana Saeed Ahmad Farooqi led the funeral prayers, which was attended by a large number of people hailing from all walks of life. Among others, ex-PM Yusuf Raza Gilani, Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, MNAs Ibrahim Khan, Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, provincial ministers Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, provincial secretary Nadeem Qureshi, CM Advisor Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Dr Salman Shah, MPAs Zaheer-ud-Din Alezai, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Malik Saleem Labar, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, DC Amir Khattak, CPO Zubair Dareshak, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Chairman PHA Ijaz Janjua and scores of PTI workers attended the funeral.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi led dua for forgiveness and high pedestal of the departed soul in Jannah.

Later, the deceased was buried in the premises of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine.

Meanwhile, Quran Khawani for the deceased would be held at National cricket academy, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Nov 3 (Sunday).