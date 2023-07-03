Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo to Discuss Relations - Ministry

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and discussed cooperation between the countries, as well as staff exchange programs, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and discussed cooperation between the countries, as well as staff exchange programs, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On July 3, commencing at 11:30 a.m., Mr. Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a foreign ministers' meeting (for approximately 45 minutes) and a working lunch (for approximately 60 minutes) with H.E. Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Bhutto Zardari was the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit Japan in four years. The Pakistani official also thanked Japan for its assistance, including during the devastating floods that hit the country last year, the statement read.

"The ministers also welcomed future people-to-people exchanges to further flourish by advancing processes to accept workers from Pakistan under the Specified Skilled Worker Program," the ministry noted.

The parties agreed to cooperate in various fields and exchanged views on the international agenda, the statement said.

