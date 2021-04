Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan to Meet in Istanbul on Friday - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) A trilateral meeting between foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place in Istanbul on April 23, Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Along with recent developments regarding the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity and irregular migration will be discussed during the Trilateral Meeting," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also hold bilateral meetings with his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts on the margins of the trilateral meeting, the ministry said.