Foreign Ministers Of Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan To Meet In Istanbul On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan to Meet in Istanbul on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A trilateral meeting between foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place in Istanbul on Friday.

Turkey's Mavlut Cavusoglu, together with his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts, Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, respectively, will discuss recent developments in the Afghan peace process, as well as cooperation in the fields of security and energy among others.

The top Turkish diplomat will also hold separate meetings with Atmar and Qureshi to discuss bilateral relations with each.

