Foreign Minister's Sister Laid To Rest

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Foreign minister's sister laid to rest

Funeral prayers for the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and mother of PTI MNA Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi were offered at Chak No 44/15-L, Mian Channu on Friday afternoon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Funeral prayers for the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and mother of PTI MNA Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi were offered at Chak No 44/15-L, Mian Channu on Friday afternoon.

Acclaimed religious scholar Maulana Shafi Saeedi led the funeral prayers, which were attended by thousands of people hailing from all walks of life. Among others, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, MNA Ibrahim Khan, provincial ministers Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, CM Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, provincial secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Saleem Labar, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Syed Ali Abbas Shah, PTI South Punjab President Noor Khan Bhabha, chairman PHA Ijaz Janjua and scores of PTI workers attended the funeral.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi offered dua for the departed soul. Later, the deceased was buried in her native graveyard.

Quran Khawani will be held in Mian Channu on Sunday, Oct 27. The deceased breathed her last in a private hospital in Lahore early Friday morning.

