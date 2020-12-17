UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Ministry Condoles Journalist Tariq Malik's Demise Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Foreign ministry condoles journalist Tariq Malik's demise of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday condoled the demise of senior journalist Tariq Mahmood Malik, who breathed his last on Wednesday night after battling with COVID-19.

Tariq Malik had been covering the Foreign Office for over two decades "with great distinction," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the departed soul, his family and friends," he said, calling his death an irreparable loss to the media and journalists' fraternity.

The spokesperson said that late Tariq would be missed profoundly by his friends and colleagues, including in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as millions of his viewers and followers.

