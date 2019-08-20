The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has managed to improve Pakistan's image among the international community and firmly advocated the Kashmir Issue with unprecedented achievements at strategic, political and diplomatic fronts during the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has managed to improve Pakistan's image among the international community and firmly advocated the Kashmir Issue with unprecedented achievements at strategic, political and diplomatic fronts during the last year.

It had strongly opposed India's unilateral and illegal actions to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with successfully advocating the Kashmir issue for the first time in 50 years in the UN Security Council, stated one year performance report of the PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday.

The prime minister personally met several world leaders; pursued vision of "peaceful neighbourhood" based on principles and core interests. Resultantly, Pakistan had improved its image and standing, enhanced regional, global salience, increased investment flows, and energized diaspora.

The foreign ministry managed to strengthen "All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" with China marked by closer engagement and deeper convergence: phase-II China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Free Trade Agreement (FTA)-II concluded.

During the past one year, it had also forged stronger economic partnerships with Gulf countries, especially, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar yielding multi-billion dollar investments, budgetary support and deferred oil payments.

With successful diplomatic efforts, Pakistan had entered into a new phase in relations with the United States based on convergent interests and better appreciation of Pakistan's role in the region. US President Trump's offer of mediation on Jammu and Kashmir dispute holds significance in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs after many serious efforts had achieved positive re-engagement with Afghanistan at summit level, and also supported peace process as shared responsibility and continued reconstruction assistance.

It had also followed constructive approach towards India with an offer of structured dialogue, stress on peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute whereas 80 percent of development work on the Kartarpur Corridor completed on Pakistan's side.

The deft handling of post-Pulwama developments, defusing crisis, with responsibility and restraint, but also firm resolve had also been one of the major victories of the ministry.

"It has taken forceful advocacy of Jammu and Kashmir dispute at all available forums, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United nations (UN), and the European and British parliaments. Political and legal success in the Commander KhulbushanYadev case also speaks out for the achievements made at strategic and diplomatic fronts." In one year, the ministry had also finalized "Strategic Engagement Plan" with the European Union (EU) and improved trajectory of relations with Russia, European and Central Asian partners. It also played a leading role in combating Islamophobia, white collar crime and climate change with effective participation at the United Nations, OIC, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other multilateral forums.

It had also achieved a milestone in the form of formulation of 'Engage Africa' policy, and deeper engagement with East and South East Asian countries.

Moreover, it also undertook steps to provide consular facilitation to Pakistanis and foreign nationals, including tourism facilitation, revision of visa policy, pursuing review of travel advisories, establishing Facilitation and Accreditation Centre for foreign diplomats, and introduction of digital attestation system.

"It has also successfully presented Pakistan's case in the FATF review process," the report noted.