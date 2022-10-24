(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the brutal killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and said that the unbelievable incident was a cause of extreme shock for him.

In his statement here, he said that the killing of Arshad Sharif was an irreparable loss for the journalists' community of the country.

The foreign minister said that the ministry was in touch with the Kenyan authorities regarding the murder.