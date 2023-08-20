Foreign ministry officials visit University of Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Strategic Export Control Division from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited the University of Sialkot.

The delegation consisted of Rehan Akram (Director), Aown Arshad Gillani (Acting Director), Mussawir Ali Mirza (Assistant Director) and Memoona Nazir (Assistant Director). The Director of Campus and the team of USKT welcomed the members of the delegation on behalf of Vice Chancellor Rehan Younas. The director (SECDIV) in his presentation elaborated on the need for a deep understanding of the sensitive matter of exporting strategic items and materials, which are prohibited.

He also deliberated on the related laws and rules. "SECDIV undertakes outreach visits to sensitize the relevant agencies/businesses and academia/research institutions on the laws and regulations related to strategic export controls in the light of directions laid in ICP guidelines," he added.

The participants learned crucial elements of export control on dual-use items, technology, materials, and equipment through this session.