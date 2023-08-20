Open Menu

Foreign Ministry Officials Visit University Of Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Foreign ministry officials visit University of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Strategic Export Control Division from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited the University of Sialkot.

The delegation consisted of Rehan Akram (Director), Aown Arshad Gillani (Acting Director), Mussawir Ali Mirza (Assistant Director) and Memoona Nazir (Assistant Director). The Director of Campus and the team of USKT welcomed the members of the delegation on behalf of Vice Chancellor Rehan Younas. The director (SECDIV) in his presentation elaborated on the need for a deep understanding of the sensitive matter of exporting strategic items and materials, which are prohibited.

He also deliberated on the related laws and rules. "SECDIV undertakes outreach visits to sensitize the relevant agencies/businesses and academia/research institutions on the laws and regulations related to strategic export controls in the light of directions laid in ICP guidelines," he added.

The participants learned crucial elements of export control on dual-use items, technology, materials, and equipment through this session.

Related Topics

Technology Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

32 minutes ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

32 minutes ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

4 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

15 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

17 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

18 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

18 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan