Foreign Missions always provide complete assistance to visiting parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privilege Monday was apprised that foreign Pakistani missions always made efforts to provide complete assistance and support to all visiting parliamentarians abroad.

The committee which met with Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq in the chair took up privilege motions moved by Senator Mushahidullah Khan against Ambassadors and other concerned officers posted in Pakistani Missions at Doha and Paris and baseless allegation of dues of Rs 27,00000 on account of his stay in Punjab House Islamabad and privilege motion moved by Salahuddin Trimizi against the Secretary of Ministry of Communication.

Senator Mushahidullah said that no official from Pakistani mission was there to guide me in Doha and Paris airports during his transit stay.

However, the senator accepted the apology of the concerned Ministry officials.

He said that despite the Foreign Minister assurance, neither action was taken against the officials nor SOPs were devised in that regard so far.

The committee directed the Foreign Ministry to prepare proper SOPs in that regard within a week and also shared with the committee.

Chairperson Ayesha Raza said that she visited several countries and every time she was properly assisted by the officials of Pakistani Missions.

Regarding dues of Punjab House, Mushahidullah said that baseless allegations were leveled against him without any investigation. He said a room was provided to him on behalf of the then Deputy Chairman Senate in Punjab House but soon he shifted Minister Enclave after assuming charge of the Minister.

He said that no notice was served on him during the last four years but sudden allegations were leveled against him in a press conference.

Senator Walid Iqbal said other people were also residing in Parliament Lodges. The committee sought bylaws of booking of lodges so proper decision could be taken.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shibli Faraz, Syed Muzaffar Hussain,Mian Raza Rabbani, Dr Asif Kirmani, Lt Gen (R) Salahuddin and Walid Iqbal and other senior officials.