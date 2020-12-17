Foreign mobile-phone manufacturing companies taking keen interest in Pakistan: Hamad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Thursday said that foreign mobile-phone manufacturing companies are taking keen interest in Pakistan.

The government had announced the mobile manufacturing policy and reduced taxes to encourage the industry, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

About Electric vehicles, he said introducing electric vehicles in the country would help address environmental issues. The minister said that foreign companies were also taking interest in manufacturing of electric cars. In reply to a question about charging docks, he said the provincial governments would install charging docks on highways and for this purpose, the private sector would also take part in this work.