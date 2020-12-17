UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Mobile-phone Manufacturing Companies Taking Keen Interest In Pakistan: Hamad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Foreign mobile-phone manufacturing companies taking keen interest in Pakistan: Hamad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Thursday said that foreign mobile-phone manufacturing companies are taking keen interest in Pakistan.

The government had announced the mobile manufacturing policy and reduced taxes to encourage the industry, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

About Electric vehicles, he said introducing electric vehicles in the country would help address environmental issues. The minister said that foreign companies were also taking interest in manufacturing of electric cars. In reply to a question about charging docks, he said the provincial governments would install charging docks on highways and for this purpose, the private sector would also take part in this work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Vehicles TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

54 minutes ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

1 hour ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

38 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

38 minutes ago

Necessary to Hold Putin's Annual Press Conference ..

38 minutes ago

Russia's En+ Group Denies Media Allegations of Der ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.