Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs authorities on Thursday arrested a female foreign national from Jinnah International Airport and recovered drugs from her luggage.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Collectorate of Customs at JIAP intercepted a female Uganda national identified as Christine Nelubega travelling from Uganda to Karachi and during search recovered 1900 grams of cocaine concealed tactfully in her briefcase.

The approximated value of the seized cocaine in the local market is Rs. 47 million. A case has been registered and the arrested accused has been handed over to Investigation and Prosecution Branch of Pakistan Customs.