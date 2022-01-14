UrduPoint.com

Foreign Nationals Offered Permanent Residency In Lieu Of Investment: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Foreign nationals offered permanent residency in lieu of investment: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that in line with new National Security Policy through which Pakistan declared geoeconomics as core of national security doctrine, the Government has decided to allow permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals.

In a tweet he said that the new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment in Pakistan.

