Foreign Nationals Safety: Police Conducts Mock Exercise

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In an effort to enhance the safety of foreign nationals, Gujrat Police, under DPO Dr Mustansar Ata Bajwa’s direction, carried out a mock exercise with various security agencies.

Supervised by DSP City Circle Mirza Ilyas Baig, the exercise was organized in response to the current national security situation.

The drill involved the district police, Elite Force, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other sensitive agencies, who participated in a joint operation to practice responding to emergencies, terrorism, or public order disturbances.

Each agency demonstrated effective coordination and response.

DSP Baig stated that the police, administration, and all relevant agencies remain on high alert to address any unforeseen situations.

He emphasized that protecting public life and property is the authorities' top priority.The exercise was part of an ongoing effort to ensure readiness against potential threats and safeguard foreign nationals in the region.

