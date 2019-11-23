UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Office Calls Norwegian Ambassador To Condemn Holy Quran's Desecration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:39 PM

Foreign office calls Norwegian ambassador to condemn Holy Quran's desecration

The Ambassador of Norway was called to the Foreign office on Saturday to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Ambassador of Norway was called to the Foreign office on Saturday to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

"Pakistan's condemnation of this action was reiterated. It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.

3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression," the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

He said the Norwegian authorities were urged to bring those responsible to justice and to prevent the recurrence of any such incident in the future.

The Ambassador of Pakistan in Oslo has also been instructed to convey Pakistan's protest and deep concern to the Norwegian authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest World Foreign Office Condemnation Norway Kristiansand Oslo Muslim Government Billion

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - ..

2 minutes ago

Govt making policy for economic stability: Abdul R ..

2 minutes ago

Brescia drop Balotelli after training ground bust- ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul, Tokyo Agree to Work Together on Setting Up ..

6 minutes ago

All set for holding bye-election LA-3 in free, fai ..

6 minutes ago

Over 200 acres of forest land retrieved of illegal ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.