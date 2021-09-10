UrduPoint.com

Foreign Office Condoles Demise Of Rahimullah Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A Spokesman of Foreign Office on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai.

In a condolence message on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heartfelt condolences to the family of renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai sb on his sad demise.""Tribute to his devotion and services for journalism in Pakistan which will be long remembered."

