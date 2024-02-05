Foreign Office holds walk to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Foreign Office on Monday held a walk on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here at the Constitution Avenue to show solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials of the Foreign Office, led by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi participated in large numbers to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the walk said Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and it also calls for the realization of their just right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and as guaranteed in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Resolutions.

Meanwhile, the foreign office spokesperson in a statement said "On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to peace and justice. Together, we stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, advocating for their rights and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue".