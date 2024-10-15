Foreign Office Spokesperson Visits SCO Media Facilitation Center
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch here on Tuesday visited the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Media Facilitation Center and observed various arrangements being made to facilitate local and international media.
The Foreign Office spokesperson was briefed by Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mobashir Hassan on various facilities including digital library, media Facilitation room, studio and media room.
The foreign media journalists also held a brief interaction with the foreign office spokesperson during her visit.
Meanwhile, former caretaker prime minister, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar also visited the Media Facilitation Center and held brief interaction with local and foreign media journalists.
APP/ajb-qsr-man
