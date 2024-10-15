Open Menu

Foreign Office Spokesperson Visits SCO Media Facilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Foreign Office spokesperson visits SCO Media Facilitation Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch here on Tuesday visited the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Media Facilitation Center and observed various arrangements being made to facilitate local and international media.

The Foreign Office spokesperson was briefed by Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mobashir Hassan on various facilities including digital library, media Facilitation room, studio and media room.

The foreign media journalists also held a brief interaction with the foreign office spokesperson during her visit.

Meanwhile, former caretaker prime minister, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar also visited the Media Facilitation Center and held brief interaction with local and foreign media journalists.

APP/ajb-qsr-man

Related Topics

Prime Minister Foreign Office Visit Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media

Recent Stories

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Min ..

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

1 hour ago
 Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the viv ..

Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..

2 hours ago
 realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Fla ..

Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..

2 hours ago
 SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Region ..

SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

17 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

17 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

17 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan