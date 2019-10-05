Foreign Office strongly rejects Indian MEA comments

The Foreign Office on Saturday completely rejected the comments made by the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about Prime Minister Imran Khan's statements, Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues, advising the neighboring country to face the truth over its actions driven by an extremist ideology and hegemonic designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Saturday completely rejected the comments made by the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about Prime Minister Imran Khan 's statements, Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues, advising the neighboring country to face the truth over its actions driven by an extremist ideology and hegemonic designs.

In a press release, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office reminded that exposing India's egregious behavior and state-terrorism in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was part of Pakistan's international obligations and their moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression. "India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself.

All we would like to stress is, "Physician, heal thyself!" it added.

The spokesperson said, "If India feels provoked, it is only because India is unwilling to face the truth about its indefensible actions that are driven by the toxic mix of an extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions."It said equally reprehensible were India's pretensions of casting itself as a 'normal' country. The international community would like to ask as to what normal country caged 8 million people in an inhuman lockdown for over two months and deceived the world by claiming that "everything is fine.""Similarly, what normal country provides space and political patronage to the perpetrators of mob lynchings by cow vigilantes and repugnant schemes like gharwapsi," it added.