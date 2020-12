Foreign Office submits documents to prove execution of notices to Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday submitted documents to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding execution of summon advertisement for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and serving him notices in matter related to declaring him as absconder.

The documents were submitted by Director Europe Mubashir Khan which contained the verified copy of receipt of Royal Mail service, document pertaining to publishing of advertisement in Britain to summon former prime minister and other extra documents.