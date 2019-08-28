Foreign Office summons Indian DHC, condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along LoC

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the most recent ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on August 27, 2019 in Nekrun Sector of LoC,two innocent civilians Abdul Jalil and three years old girl Nausheen were martyred and three others had sustained serious injuries.

Moreover, in Chirikot Sector of LoC, a four years old boy had sustained serious injuries, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations. The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.