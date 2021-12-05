Foreign Office terms baseless, malafide media reports about financial difficulties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson of Foreign Office on Sunday termed as entirely baseless, irresponsible and malafide, the social media posts and related news reports in sections of the media alluding to financial difficulties faced by some Pakistan missions abroad.

In response to media queries, he said, "this deliberate disinformation attempt is outrightly rejected as all Pakistan Missions continue to be provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations."