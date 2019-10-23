Foreign Office to appoint Imran Mirza as chief of protocol

The Foreign Office (FO) going to appoint Mohammad Imran Mirza as state of Pakistan's new Chief of Protocol (CP), sources revealed on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The Foreign Office (FO) going to appoint Mohammad Imran Mirza as state of Pakistan's new Chief of Protocol (CP), sources revealed on Wednesday.

He is a senior diplomat and has vast experience of diplomatic assignments.Imran Mirza was serving as ambassador of Pakistan to the republic of Senegal and reached Islamabad earlier this month, sources.

The spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal while replying to the Online has said Imran Mirza has reached back in Islamabad but he is not aware of his next assignment.

Mirza was currently appointed as ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Senegal.

Earlier he was deputy high commissioner to the UK. He also concurrently accredited as Pakistan's ambassador to six other countries including Sierra Leone, the Gambia, Cote D'lvoire, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde.His appointment is also indicative of the importance that the Government of Pakistan accords to the growing economies of the West Africa in particular Senegal.