UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Office To Appoint Imran Mirza As Chief Of Protocol

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Foreign Office to appoint Imran Mirza as chief of protocol

The Foreign Office (FO) going to appoint Mohammad Imran Mirza as state of Pakistan's new Chief of Protocol (CP), sources revealed on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The Foreign Office (FO) going to appoint Mohammad Imran Mirza as state of Pakistan's new Chief of Protocol (CP), sources revealed on Wednesday.

He is a senior diplomat and has vast experience of diplomatic assignments.Imran Mirza was serving as ambassador of Pakistan to the republic of Senegal and reached Islamabad earlier this month, sources.

The spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal while replying to the Online has said Imran Mirza has reached back in Islamabad but he is not aware of his next assignment.

Mirza was currently appointed as ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Senegal.

Earlier he was deputy high commissioner to the UK. He also concurrently accredited as Pakistan's ambassador to six other countries including Sierra Leone, the Gambia, Cote D'lvoire, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde.His appointment is also indicative of the importance that the Government of Pakistan accords to the growing economies of the West Africa in particular Senegal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa UK Islamabad Foreign Office Bissau Sierra Leone Senegal Cape Verde Guinea Gambia Government

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

6 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

21 minutes ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

36 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

50 minutes ago

KP Govt makes allowances of Govt employees conditi ..

1 minute ago

Shah Abdul Latif University announces B.Sc Part-I ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.